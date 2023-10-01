Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan Hyundai Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3rd 2023

Kawasaki Frontale will entertain Ulsan Hyundai at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Both teams got their campaign off to a winning start last month. The hosts eked out a narrow 1-0 away win over Johor Darul Ta'zim thanks to Marcinho's 45th-minute strike.

The visitors eased path BG Pathum United 3-1 at home last month, with Martin Ádám bagging a hat-trick. The win put them at the top of the Group I standings.

Frontale have a win and a defeat in their two J League games since their Champions League campaign opener. They fell to a 3-2 home loss to Albirex Niigata on Friday, conceding the decisive goal in the 80th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their two K League 1 games since the campaign opener and played a goalless draw against the Pohang Steelers on Saturday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan Hyundai Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met nine times in the Champions League thus far, with eight of these meetings taking place in the group stage. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with five wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their South Korean rivals just once and three games have ended in draws.

They met in the group stage of the competition last season. Ulsan Hyundai recorded a home win while the match at Kawasaki Frontale ended in a 1-1 draw.

Kawasaki's only win over the visitors came at home in the group stage of the 2014 edition of the Champions League.

Interestingly, the hosts' last two defeats in the Champions League have both come against the visitors.

Kawasaki are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in the Champions League, keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan Hyundai Prediction

Azzurro Nero saw their winning streak end after three games on Friday, suffering a 3-2 home defeat. They kept clean sheets in the three consecutive wins and will look to return to winning ways while also improving upon their defensive performance in this match.

They are winless since 2014 against the visitors, though they have enjoyed an unbeaten record in four home games, playing out three draws. They have just one win in their last five home games in all competitions, suffering three defeats.

The Tigers have the upper hand against the hosts in recent meetings, recording four wins in the last seven games, though all came at home. They have just one win in their last five away games, failing to score in three games in that period.

The hosts will play their second match in four days while the visitors are playing their second game in three days, so fatigue might be a factor. Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams and their record at Tuesday's venue, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-2 Ulsan Hyundai

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan Hyundai Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Joo Min-kyu to score or assist any time - Yes