Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Kawasaki Frontale get their AFC Champions League campaign underway against familiar foes Ulsan at the Larkin Stadium on Friday.

The hosts secured direct qualification in the continental competition after winning the J1 League last season while the visitors overcame Port FC in their qualification playoffs 3-0 at home.

Kawasaki Frontale have enjoyed a solid run in the J1 League and secured a 2-0 win over Kashiwa Reysol in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Ulsan remained undefeated in K League 1 as they beat Daegu 2-0 on Saturday.

The game should make for an interesting watch as it is an extension of the footballing rivalry between Japan and South Korea. Both sides are at the top of the standings in their respective leagues and will be looking to exert their dominance in the continental competition.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths seven times in the Champions League so far, with six of these meetings coming in group stage fixtures. The visiting side have been dominant in this fixture with four wins to their name, while the hosts have been victorious on just one occasion. The two remaining games have ended in draws.

They last met in the round of 16 fixtures last season, with Ulsan eliminating the hosts 3-2 on penalties.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (J1 League): W-D-L-W-W

Ulsan form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Kyohei Noborizato is set to miss the campaign opener with a thigh injury, while Jesiel remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Injuries: Jesiel, Kyohei Noborizato

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Ulsan

Kee-hee Kim and Du-jae Won have not featured for the club since March with injuries and are not expected to travel to Malaysia for the game, though they have been named in the final 32-man squad by manager Hong Myung-bo.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Du-jae Won, Kee-hee Kim

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Marcinho; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Ulsan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jo Hyeon-woo (GK); Kim Tae-hwan, Lim Jong-eun, Kim Young-gwon, Seol Young-woo; Jun Amano, Park Yeon-woo, Koh Myong-Jin; Kim Min-jun, Leonardo, Um Won-sang

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ulsan Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed a decent start to their J1 League 2022 campaign with 15 goals in 10 games but have conceded 12 in that period. The Tigers have enjoyed similar results in the final third, scoring 15 times in nine league games but have been defensively solid, letting in five goals in that period.

Ulsan are undefeated across all competitions in 2022 and in this clash against the Japanese side, the two-time winners should come out on top.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 1-2 Ulsan

