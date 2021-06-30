Kawasaki Frontale vs United City prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Kawasaki Frontale will play United City at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent on Friday. This will be the third Group I game of the AFC Champions League.

Kawasaki Frontale will go into the game in great form, winning both their opening group games. Toru Oniki's side are unbeaten this season and are coming off the back of a 7-0 mauling against Beijing Guoan.

They should be confident of extending their unbeaten run when they take on United City on Friday.

United City, on the other hand, have been woeful so far this season. Jason Withe's side are yet to win a group game and will go into the game on Friday off the back of a humiliating 7-0 loss against Daegu FC.

The Golden Boys will have a mammoth task ahead of them if they are to get anything out of the game on Friday.

Kawasaki Frontale have a great chance of extending their lead at the top of Group I with a win against a poor United City team on Friday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs United City Head-to-Head

This will be the first time the teams will face off against each other.

Kawasaki Frontale have been in great form in every competition, whereas United City's season has gotten off to a terrible start.

Kawasaki Frontale Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

United City Form Guide: D-L

Kawasaki Frontale vs United City Team News

Kawasaki Frontale are looking to beat United City on Friday

Kawasaki Frontale

Kyeong-Tae Lee, Yuki Hayasaka and Renji Matsui will be absent from the squad as they are not eligible for the game.

Apart from that, Kawasaki Frontale have no new injury worries following their 7-0 win against Beijing Guoan earlier this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kyeong-Tae Lee, Yuki Hayasaka, Renji Matsui

United City

Ryan Jarvis will miss the game after suffering a torn knee ligament last week. Meanwhile, Johnny Campbell will also be absent for the game as he is ineligible to play.

Apart from that, Jason Withe will have a full strength team to choose from for the game on Friday.

Injured: Ryan Jarvis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Johnny Campbell

Kawasaki Frontale vs United City Predicted XI

💛 Nothing to lose and a lot to win.

🔹We enjoy, suffer and learn from this beautiful competition.

💪🏽 This will make us better tomorrow.



We are UCFC @UnitedCityFC_PH #togetheruntiltheend #lovefootball #supportucfc #team pic.twitter.com/IFtJB2w62e — Bienve Marañon (@Bienvecadiz86) June 30, 2021

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Kyohei Noborizato, Shogo Taniguchi, Jesiel, Miki Yamane; Joao Schmidt, Reo Hatate, Yasuto Wakisaka; Kaoru Mitoma, Akihiro Ienaga, Leandro Damiao

United City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anthony Pinthus; Da-Hwon Jung, Justin Baas, Sean Kane; Hikaru Minegishi, Omid Nazari, Amin Nazari, Jai Ingham; Stephan Schrock, Mike Ott; Bienve Maranon

Kawasaki Frontale vs United City Prediction

It's hard to see Kawasaki Frontale losing this game against a poor United City side.

We predict Kawasaki Frontale will win the game in a dominant fashion.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 4-0 United City

