Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025

Kawasaki Frontale will invite Urawa Reds to Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday. Frontale have six wins from 15 games and are sixth in the standings. The Reds are in fourth place with 29 points and have played two more games than Kawasaki.

The hosts made it two wins on the trot last week, with a 2-0 home triumph over Cerezo Osaka. It was a close game and second-half substitute Erison bagged a late brace.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 3-2 home win over FC Tokyo. Hirokazu Ishihara was on the scoresheet in the first half while Taishi Matsumoto bagged a second-half brace, including a stoppage-time winner.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 61 times in competitive games. The Reds have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 24 wins. Frontale are not far behind with 22 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, though two games have ended in draws.

Four of the last six meetings between them have ended in draws.

Kawasaki Frontale are unbeaten in their last seven home games in all competitions, recording five wins.

Urawa Reds, meanwhile, have won just one of their last 12 away games.

Only 19th-placed Albirex Niigata have played more draws in the J1 League this season (7) than the hosts (6).

The visitors have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last eight league games while recording six wins.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Azzurro Nero are unbeaten in their last five J1 League home games. They have registered three wins while scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last six home league meetings against the Reds, scoring 11 goals, and are strong favorites.

The Red Devils scored three goals in the league for the first time this month last week and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have registered just one win on their travels in the J1 League since September. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last six away meetings against Frontale.

Frontale have a good recent record in this fixture and, considering their home advantage, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Urawa Reds

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frontale to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

