Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Kawasaki Frontale will welcome Urawa Reds to Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the second leg of the J League Cup quarterfinals on Sunday. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, so there's a lot left to play for in this match.

Ad

Kawasaki are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, playing out two draws. Their winning streak ended after two games in the first leg as Tatsuya Itō bagged a stoppage-time equalizer.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games and scored one goal apiece for the third consecutive match in the first leg. They finished as the runners-up in 2023 and will look to go all the way this season.

Ad

Trending

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 63 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the Reds having a narrow 24-22 lead in wins and 17 games ending in draws.

Four of the last five meetings between them have ended in draws.

The visitors have won just one of their last eight meetings against Frontale, with that triumph coming in the 2023 J League Cup.

The hosts have conceded at least three goals in three of their last six games in all competitions.

The Reds have won just one of their last four games in all competitions.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last six away games in all competitions, suffering four losses.

The visitors have the upper hand in the J League Cup meetings against Kawasaki, winning five of the 12 games.

The hosts are winless in the J League Cup meetings against the Reds since 2013.

Ad

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Azzurro Nero have lost two of their last five home games in all competitions, with one of those losses registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, though three games have ended in draws.

The Reds have won just one of their last four games in all competitions while suffering two defeats. Notably, both defeats have been registered away from home. They have conceded six goals in their last two away games and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

The hosts have been in better goalscoring form than the Reds, and considering their home advantage, we back Frontale to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Urawa Reds

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki Frontale to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More