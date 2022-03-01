Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale host Urawa Reds at Todoroki Athletics Stadium in J League action on Wednesday.

The home side are in second place in the league standings with two wins and a loss in three games so far. The Urawa Reds have endured a poor start to their campaign and are winless in three games so far.

Kawasaki Frontale returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Kashima Antlers on Saturday after they were hammered 4-2 in the Kanagawa Derby by Yokohama F Marinos on Wednesday.

The visiting side suffered a 1-0 loss to Gamba Osaka at home on Saturday as Yuya Fukuda scored a late winner against the 10-man hosts.

In this game, the hosts will be hoping to avenge their 2-0 loss in the Japanese Super Cup final a fortnight ago.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

There have been 53 recorded meetings between the two sides since 1978. The fixture has been closely contested between the two rivals, with the visiting side enjoying a slight 22-20 lead in wins. The spoils have been shared 11 times in this fixture.

The Reds are winless against the hosts since their 5-0 win in the league fixture at the Saitama Stadium last year. They last met at the International Stadium Yokohama for the Japanese Super Cup final in February, with the game ending in a 2-0 win for the visiting side.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Jesiel remains the only injury concern for Azzurro Nero as he continues to recover from a ligament injury picked up in November.

Injury: Jesiel

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Urawa Reds

Ken Iwao's red card against Gamba Osaka will keep him out of the game and there are no reported injuries for them here. Takahiro Akimoto is available after serving a one-game suspension of his own.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Ken Iwao

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborizato, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane; Kento Tachibanada; Akihiro Ienaga, Yasuto Wakizaka, Yu Kobayashi, Leandro Damiao; Kei Chinen

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Kazuaki Mawatari, Yuta Miyamoto; Atsuki Ito, Kai Shibato; Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine, Kai Matsuzaki; Ataru Esaka

Kawasaki Frontale vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Urawa Reds have struggled in their league fixtures so far and despite having a better record in their recent games against the hosts, they are not the favorites here.

Their winless run in the league is expected to continue here. Both sides are expected to find the back of the net in this game but the hosts should come out on top.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Urawa Reds

