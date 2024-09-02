Kawasaki Frontale vs Ventforet Kofu Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2024

Kawasaki Frontale will host Ventforet Kofu at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024 J League Cup quarterfinal clash. The home side have hit a rough patch in the league of late and hope a change of scenery this week can spur a change of fortune for the rest of their season.

They last appeared at this stage of the competition back in 2022 when they faced Cerezo Osaka, playing a 1-1 and 2-2 draw in the first and second legs respectively but ultimately crashing out of the tournament due to away goals.

Ventforet Kofu have had mixed results in the Japanese second tier this season and will now hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week. They beat Kagoshima United 1-0 in their last match, profiting from a first-half own goal as they picked up all three points against their relegation-threatened opponents.

The visitors are set to make their return to the J League Cup this week for the first time since 2018 and will be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ventforet Kofu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Kawasaki and Ventforet. The home side have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a J1 League clash back in 2017 which ended 2-2, marking the hosts' sixth consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 19 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2006.

Seven of Ventforet's 10 league wins this season have come on the road.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ventforet Kofu Prediction

Kawasaki are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just three of their last 12 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last six home games and will be desperate for a positive result this week.

Meanwhile, Ventforet are on a run of consecutive victories after losing their two games prior. They have performed fairly well on the road in recent games but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this Wednesday.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-1 Ventforet Kofu

Kawasaki Frontale vs Ventforet Kofu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kawasaki Frontale to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Kawasaki's last six home matches)

