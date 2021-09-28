Kawasaki Frontale vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Kawasaki Frontale and Vissel Kobe will battle for three points in a rescheduled matchday 28 J1 League fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Shonan Bellmare on the same turf on Sunday. Reo Hatate and Kei Chinen scored in the final three minutes to complete the comeback victory for their side.

Vissel Kobe secured a 2-0 away victory over Shimizu S-Pulse last Friday. Yoshinori Muto and Leo Osaki scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

The victory means that Kobe remain in fourth spot with 54 points from 29 matches, although they have two games in hand. Kawasaki Frontale's victory saw them open up a nine-point lead at the summit of the standings.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

The hosts have 14 wins from their last 32 matches against Vissel Kobe. The two sides shared the spoils on nine occasions, the same number of victories that Kobe have managed.

Their most recent meeting came in March when they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw. Ryoho Kikuchi scored an equalizer in the 10th-minute of injury time after Leandro Damiao had put Frontale ahead in the second half.

Kawasaki Frontale have gotten back on track after their ouster from the AFC Champions League. They are currently on a three-game winning run domestically in their quest to retain their league crown.

Vissel Kobe have won four of their last six matches in all competitions.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Kawasaki Frontale vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe

Midfielder Hotaru Yamaguchi is the only injury concern for the visitors with a calf injury.

Injury: Hotaru Yamaguchi

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborizato, Koki Tsukagawa, Kazuya Yamamura, Jesiel; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Akihiro Lenaga; Ten Miyagi, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hiroki Likura (GK); Thomas Vermaelen, Leo Osaki, Ryuko Kikuchi; Ryo Hatsuse, Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper, Yuya Nakasaka, Gotoku Sakai; Yoshinori Muto, Daiju Sasaki

Kawasaki Frontale vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe are currently flying high and will fancy their chances of securing a win against Kawasaki Frontale.

However, the hosts are in a league of their own and simply have too much firepower for Atsuhiro Miura's side. Barring an upset, there should be only one winner here, although Kobe's form means they are likely to get on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-1 Vissel Kobe

