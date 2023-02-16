Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2023

Reigning champions Yokohama F. Marinos will kick off their J-League title defense with an away game against Kanagawa-based rivals Kawasaki Frontale at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium on Friday.

The hosts failed to claim the league title for the third time in a row as they missed out on the league title by just two points last season. This home game against the reigning champions and arch-rivals provides them with a good opportunity to kick off their season on a positive note.

Yokohama F. Marinos won the league title last season and finished the campaign with the best-attacking record and the joint-best defensive record as well. They have not won back-to-back titles since 2004 and will be looking to kick off their title defense with a win.

J.LEAGUE Official (English) @J_League_En 2017: Kawasaki Frontale

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have met 55 times in all competitions. The games have been contested closely between the two teams, with the hosts having a 25-20 lead in wins while just 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts took a lead in the head-to-head record in their recent meetings against the visitors as they have picked up four wins in their last six encounters against the visitors.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with Kawasaki recording a 2-1 win when they last met at Friday's venue in the league in August last season.

Kawasaki have won their last three games at Friday's venue against Yokohama, scoring seven goals and conceding just twice in these games.

The hosts have won six of their last seven games at home against the visitors, scoring at least two goals in these games while keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Kawasaki have not played a competitive game this season and that might impact their performance in this game. The visitors, on the other hand, took part in the Japanese Super Cup on Saturday, recording a 2-1 win, and will be looking to continue that form in this game.

The Kanagawa derby is contested closely between the two teams and, considering Kawasaki's current record at home against Marinos, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Élber to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

