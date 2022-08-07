Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Yokohama F. Marinos take on Kawasaki Frontale on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Kawasaki Frontale are currently in sixth place in the J1 League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Cerezo Osaka in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Sanfrecce last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

Kawasaki Frontale have a good record against Yokohama F. Marinos and have won 17 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams. Yokohama F. Marinos have managed 14 victories against Kawasaki Frontale and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 4-2 victory for Yokohama F. Marinos. Kawasaki Frontale were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide in the J1 League: L-W-L-D-W

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide in the J1 League: W-D-D-W-W

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Kyohei Noborizato and Jesiel remain sidelined with injuries and will not be included in the squad. Kawasaki Frontale will need to field the best team at their disposal to secure a positive result against Yokohama F. Marinos.

Injured: Kyohei Noborizato, Jesiel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

Anderson Lopes has served his suspension and will be available for selection against Kashima Antlers. Ryo Miyaichi is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Ryo Miyaichi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Joao Schmidt; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka; Katsuya Nagato, Ryotaro Tsunoda, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ken Matsubara; Takuma Nishimura, Tomoki Iwata, Kota Watanabe; Elber, Kota Mizunuma, Leonardo de Sousa Pereira

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been in impressive form over the course of their campaign and are the favorites to win the league title. The hosts have been subdued in their last few games and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Kawasaki Fronale are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Yokohama F. Marinos are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

