Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Yokohama FC lock horns with an impressive Kawasaki Frontale side in an important clash at the Todoroki Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Preview

Yokohama FC are currently in 16th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Gamba Osaka last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Kawasaki Frontale, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nagoya Grampus in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have an impressive recent record against Yokohama FC and have won six out of the last seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Yokohama FC's one victory.

After a run of two victories in the trot in the J1 League last month, Kawasaki Frontale are winless in their last two matches in the competition and have picked up only one point during this period.

Kawasaki Frontale have scored only two goals in their last two matches in the J1 League but did find the back of the net thrice in their J League Cup game against Shonan Bellmare last month.

Yokohama FC are winless in their last five matches in the J1 League but have managed to win two cup games during this period.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. The hosts have a point to prove this weekend and will need to be at their best in this match.

Yokohama FC have struggled this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Kawasaki Frontale are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Yokohama FC

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki Frontale

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Kawasaki Frontale to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Taisei Miyashiro to score - Yes

