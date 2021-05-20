Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Kawasaki Frontale will host Yokohama FC at the Todoroki Athletics Stadium on Saturday in a matchday 15 fixture in the J1 League.

This will be a clash between the sides on opposite spectrums of the table. The home side currently occupy top spot, while Yokohama FC are in bottom place in the standings.

Kawasaki Frontale come into this clash off the back of a 2-0 victory over Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo. Second-half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Yu Kobayashi gave the Azzurro Nero all three points.

Yokohama FC fell to a defeat by the same scoreline away to Urawa Red Diamonds in Group C of the Japanese League Cup. Koya Yuruki and Takahiro Sekine scored in both halves to give the hosts the victory.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides and Kawasaki Frontale have a 100% record in previous matches played.

The defending champions have four victories from four games played and will be looking to make it five wins on the bounce.

Their most recent meeting came on 23 September 2020 when a brace from Reo Hatate helped Frontale secure a 3-2 home victory.

The home side are the only unbeaten team in the league this season, having won 14 and drawn three of their opening 17 league games. Yokohama FC have just one win in the current campaign.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Yokohama form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-L

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

The hosts have two players sidelined through injury. Riyota Oshima and Kazuya Yamamura are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Toru Oniki.

Injuries: Riyota Oshima, Kazuya Yamamura

Suspension: None

Yokohama FC

Yokohama FC have Kosuke Saito and Harusi Saita ruled out with injuries. Furthermore, Yakamaza Tashiro is a doubt for the trip to Kawasaki Frontale.

Injuries: Kosuke Saito, Harusi Saita

Doubtful: Yakamaza Tashiro

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborozato, Shogo Taniguchi, Jesiel, Miki Yamane; Reo Harate, Joao Schmidt, Kazuki Kozuka; Kaoru Mitoma, Leandro Damiao, Akihiro Ienega

Yokohama FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Akinori Ichiwaka (GK); Ejiro Takeda, H-Gang Han, Hideto Takahashi, Yota Maejima; Tatsuki Seko, Kohei Tezuka, Reo Yasunaga, Maguinho; Kleber Pinheiro, Takuya Matsuura

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama FC Prediction

Kawasaki are favorites to defend their title, while Yokohama FC are forerunners to get relegated, illustrating the disparity between the sides.

Barring an unlikely upset, Kawasaki Frontale should have an easy victory here.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 3-0 Yokohama FC