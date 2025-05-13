Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Kawasaki Frontale will welcome Yokohama to Todoroki Athletics Stadium in the J League on Wednesday. Both teams have four wins in the league thus far. Frontale are 16th in the league table with 18 points, three more than the visitors.

The hosts lost 2-0 to Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite Final earlier this month, and their poor form continued with a 2-1 away loss to Kashima Antlers in the J League last week.

Fulie returned to winning ways after four games last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Avispa Fukuoka. Keisuke Muroi scored his first goal of the league campaign in the 59th minute.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 28 times in all competitions. Frontale have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 24 wins. The visitors have just two wins to their name, and two games have ended in draws.

The hosts have drawn six league games thus far, with only 19th-placed Albirex Niigata playing more draws in the J League this season.

Kawasaki are unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have scored 12 goals in these games.

Yokohama have endured a winless run in their travels in the J League this season. They have suffered four losses and have failed to score in four games in that period.

The two teams last met in the 2023 J League campaign, and both teams registered home wins.

The visitors have the worst goalscoring record in the J League this season, scoring nine goals in 15 games.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama Prediction

Azzurro Nero are winless in their last six league games, playing out four draws. They have suffered one loss at home in the J League this season and will look to build on that form. They have scored at least three goals in six of their last eight home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Fulie registered their first league win since April while also keeping their first clean sheet in that period last week, and will look to build on that form. They have won just one of their last 17 away games in the J League, which is a cause for concern.

Frontale have an impressive home record in this fixture, and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Yokohama

Kawasaki Frontale vs Yokohama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kawasaki Frontale to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

