Kawasaki vs Sagamihara Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Kawasaki Frontale and Sagamihara will square off in the third round of the Japanese Emperor's Cup on Wednesday (July 16th). The game will be played at the Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback win over Kashima Antlers at the same venue in the J1 League last weekend. They went behind to Leo Ceara's 25th-minute strike while Tatsuya Ito equalized in first-half injury time. Halftime substitute Marcinho scored the match-winner in the 58th minute.

Sagamihara, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Fukushima United in the J3 League. Kota Mori's 19th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Kanagawa outfit will shift their attention to the Cup and have booked their spot in this round with a 2-1 away win over Jubilo Iwata in the last round. Frontale qualified with a 4-3 home win over Fukushima United.

Kawasaki vs Sagamihara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Sagamihara's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Kawasaki's last seven games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Sagamihara's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Kawasaki's last six home games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Kawasaki have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine home games.

Kawasaki vs Sagamihara Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale won four league titles between 2017 and 2021. However, they are on a drought since then and their title charge this season has not gone according to plan. They are the overwhelming favorites in this tie and will be expected to advance to the next round against a third-division outfit.

Sagamihara, for their part, have eliminated two sides in higher divisions to get here, having eliminated J2 League sides Mito and Jubilo Iwata. However, this is a step higher and their form is not great, having won just one of their last five games.

The home side should advance to the next round with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kawasaki 3-1 Sagamihara

Kawasaki vs Sagamihara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kawasaki Frontale to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Kawasaki to score over 1.5 goals

