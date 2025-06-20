Kawasaki vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025 

Kawasaki Frontale and Vissel Kobe will trade tackles in a J1 League matchday 21 clash on Saturday (June 21st). The game will be played at Kawasaki Todoroki Stadium.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Yokohama FC. Yuki Yamamoto broke the deadlock in the 58th minute and this proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Kobe, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Nagoya Grampus. They went ahead through Tukuya Uchida's 44th-minute own goal while Taisei Miyashiro doubled their lead in first-half injury time. Teruki Hara pulled one back for the visitors in the 57th minute.

The win left them in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 33 points from 19 games. Frontale are one point and one spot directly below them.

Kawasaki vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have 27 wins from the last 55 head-to-head games. Vissel Kobe were victorious 17 times while 11 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Kobe claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Kobe's last six games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Five of Frontale's last six competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Kobe have won five of their last six competitive games (one loss).

Kawasaki vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale won four league titles between 2017 and 2021. However, they are currently on a three-year drought and currently find themselves eight points off top spot. They are unbeaten in their last 10 home games across competitions (five wins).

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are two-time defending Japanese champions. They were fancied to make it a three-peat but are already eight points off the summit past the midway point, albeit with a game in hand.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-2 Vissel Kobe

Kawasaki vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

