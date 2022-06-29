Kaya vs Bali United prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Cup 2022

Kaya FC–Iloilo will clash with Bali United in Group G’s third matchday of the AFC Cup at Kapten I Wayan Dipta in Bali on Thursday.

Kaya lost their first two matches of the series, falling to Visakha FC 2-1 and to Kedah Darul Aman 4-1. The Filipino side currently sit bottom of Group G with zero points ahead of their crucial game against Bali United.

The Mighty Kaya are yet to win the AFC Cup. Their best performance so far in the competition was a round-of-16 finish in 2016. Kaya face an uphill battle as they go head-to-head with Bali United. Bali are two places ahead and will be playing in front of their home fans.

Bali United opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Malaysian side Kedah Darul Aman. However, they suffered a 5-2 setback at the hands of Visakha FC in the follow-up game. With three points in stock, the Indonesian side hold second spot in Group G and could possibly play in the zonal semi-finals.

The Serdadudadu Tridatu have reached the group stage twice – in 2018 and 2020 - but are yet to clinch the ultimate prize. Kaya appear not to be the strongest challenge, but Bali United will be cautious to avoid unpalatable surprises.

Thursday’s meeting is the penultimate matchday of the group, which will determine the fate of almost every member. Second-placed Bali United have more at stake being the host team.

Kaya vs Bali United Head-to-Head

Both teams are meeting for the first time, as there are no records of their past encounters.

Kaya form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Bali United form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Kaya vs Bali United Team News

Kaya

All players are available for selection. Coach Hu Hoshide will likely switch to a more defensive formation against Bali United, who are expected to push relentlessly. Arnel Amita, the goal scorer against Visakha FC, may start from the bench following a slight knock sustained in the previous match.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bali United

Centre-back Gunawan Dwi Cahyo has been sidelined with a knee injury. Attacking midfielder Kadek Agung is also out of action due to a knee issue.

Injury: Gunawan Dwi Cahyo, Kadek Agung

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kaya vs Bali United Predicted Xls

Kaya (4-5-1): Quincy Julian Boltron Kammeraad (GK), Mar Vincent Azuero Diano, Shirmar Felongco, Carlyle Mitchell, Simone Mondiali Rota, Jesse Curran, Sandro Miguel Reyes Sison, Ryo Fujii, Jovin Bedic, Oskari Kekkonen, Robert Mendy

Bali United (4-4-2): Nadeo Argawinata (GK), Willian Pacheco, Andhika Wijaya, Ricky Fajrin, Leonard Tupamahu, Eber Bessa, Ramdhani Lestaluhu, Brwa Nouri, Ilija Spasojevic, Irfan Jaya, Befolo Privat

Kaya vs Bali United Prediction

Bali United are closely followed by Kedah Darul Aman, who are third-placed with three points as well. Any slip-up would blow the race for the second spot wide open. Serdadu Tridatu would not want that, especially not in front of their own fans. They will look to strengthen their position while eying the top spot. Kaya have less pressure on their shoulders as they have little to lose.

Bali United are expected to win as they boast a stronger team and their fighting spirit will be high in the presence of their home fans.

Prediction: Kaya 1-3 Bali United

