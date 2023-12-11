Kaya vs Incheon United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15, 2023

Kaya welcome Incheon United to the Rizal Memorial Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are coming off a shootout win over Davao Aguilas in the Philippines Copa Paulino Alcantara final on Sunday. Yannick Tuason and Arnel Amita scored in either half after extra time to force penalties, which Kaya won 4-3.

Incheon, meanwhile, fell 2-1 at Daegu in their final game of the K League 1 season. Edgar Bruno's brace gave Daegu a two-goal lead before Rodrigues Hernandes halved the deficit in the 75th minute.

IUFC will turn their focus back to the continent, where they had a 2-1 home win over Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos in their last game while Kaya fell 2-1 at Shandong Taishan.

The defeat left IUFC at the foot of Group G with zero points after five games while Incheon are second with nine points.

Kaya vs Incheon United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Incheon claimed a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Kaya's draw with Davao over the weekend ended their run of 14 games to have produced over 2.5 goals across competitions this term.

Incheon's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Incheon have won one of their last seven away games across competitions, losing the last three.

Kaya have conceded at least twice in all five group games in the AFC Champions League.

Kaya vs Incheon United Prediction

Kaya have been eliminated but will look to conclude their campaign on a high. They have lost all five games, having been comprehensively outclassed.

Incheon, meanwhile, have a shot at finishing atop their group, albeit with their destiny out of their hands. They could advance to the knockouts as one of the best runners-up. Expect Jo Sung-hwan's side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kaya 1-4 Incheon

Kaya vs Incheon United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Incheon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Incheon to score over 1.5 goals