Kaya vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

Kaya will welcome Yokohama F Marinos to Rizal Memorial Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Kaya vs Yokohama F Marinos Preview

Kaya have endured three defeats and currently sit bottom of Group G without a point while the other three teams boast six points each. The hosts will attempt to put a positive spin on their campaign thanks to home advantage. However, their previous meeting at the Rizal Memorial Stadium ended in a 3-1 loss to Shandong Taishan.

The Mighty Kaya clinched the 2022-23 Philippines Football League to earn qualification for the AFC Champions League. Kaya suffered a 3-0 setback in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game against Yokohama F Marinos. A fourth consecutive defeat would likely translate to an early elimination.

The visitors are one of the three top contenders for the group’s ticket to the round of 16. The race is tight and slip-ups are forbidden. Yokohama F Marinos are eying a victory against Kaya to keep their chances intact. They could move to the summit if Shandong Taishan and Incheon United happen to share the spoils.

Marinos won the J1 League – the Japanese top flight – last season to qualify for this competition. In the current campaign, they sit second with 60 points – two behind top-placed Vissel Kobe – with three matchdays to spare. Yokohama FM reached the round of 16 in their previous two appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Kaya vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kaya have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Kaya have scored seven goals and conceded 11 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Kaya boast three AFC Champions League appearances as opposed to eight for Yokohama F Marinos.

Yokohama F Marinos have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Kaya have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Yokohama F Marinos have won four times and lost once.

Kaya vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Kaya have scored only one goal so far in the competition. That is not enough to make any meaningful progress. Their second home game comes as a test capable of making or breaking the team from the Philippines.

Yokohama F Marinos have scored six times, with Kota Mizunuma contributing two goals. He remains the team’s main attacking threat alongside Brazilian Anderson Lopes, who has netted once.

Yokohama F Marinos are expected to prevail based on form.

Prediction: Kaya 1-2 Yokohama F Marinos

Kaya vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Yokohama F Marinos to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Yokohama F Marinos to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kaya to score - Yes