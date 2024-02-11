Kayserispor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2024

Round 25 of the Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Kayserispor and Besiktas go head-to-head at the Kadir Has Stadium on Monday.

Fernando Santos’ men head into the game on a run of four consecutive victories against the home side and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Kayserispor failed to find their feet last weekend as they were held to a somewhat disappointing goalless draw by Gaziantep.

Burak Yilmaz’s side have now gone 10 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing eight, including a 2-1 loss against Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Cup on January 18.

This poor run of form has seen Kayserispor drop to 13th place in the Super Lig table, level on points with 12th-placed Hatayspor and just two points above the relegation zone.

Besiktas, on the other hand, booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup last Thursday courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Antalyaspor.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Trabzonspor on February 4 which saw their three-game winless run in the Super Lig come to an end.

With 39 points from 24 matches, Besiktas are currently third in the league table, one point above fourth-placed Kasimpasa.

Kayserispor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kayserispor have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Besiktas are on a four-game winning streak against Yilmaz’s men, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Kayserispor have lost all but one of their last five home matches in all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor on January 29 being the exception.

Besiktas are unbeaten in seven of their last nine away matches, claiming six wins and one draw since November.

Kayserispor vs Besiktas Prediction

Besiktas have turned a corner in recent weeks and will fancy themselves against a floundering Kayserispor side who have failed to win their last 10 matches. While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we are backing Santos’ men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Kayserispor 1-3 Besiktas

Kayserispor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last nine clashes)