Kayserispor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Kayserispor will host Besiktas at the Kadir Has Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The game was initially scheduled to be held in early August, but had to be postponed due to the away side’s UEFA Conference League qualification games.

Kayserispor remain winless after the opening five games of the season, with four draws and a loss, leaving Markus Gisdol’s side sat just one point outside of the drop zone. Laszlo Benes’ 92nd-minute equalizer against Antalyaspor on Saturday earned the visitors their fourth 1-1 draw of the season and will leave them desperate to get their first victory of the campaign.

Besiktas suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss away to Goztepe last weekend to mark their second loss of the season after only four games. The visitors finished last season in fourth place but are currently sat in 11th place and will be looking to string together a run of good results in the coming weeks to push higher up the league table.

Kayserispor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 64th meeting between the two sides. Kayserispor have won 16 of their previous meetings, 12 have ended in draws, while Besiktas have won the remaining 35.

The hosts have only won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have failed to get on the scoresheet in five of the last six meetings between the sides.

The visitors have scored 18 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture and have won seven of those games.

Besiktas are without a clean sheet in their 10 games across all competitions this season.

Both teams have scored four goals each in the league this season. Kayserispor have conceded eight goals in five games, one more than Besiktas have in four games.

Kayserispor vs Besiktas Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into this midweek due to their equally unimpressive forms, but Anadolu Yıldızı will need to be at their best to get all three points despite having the home advantage.

Kara Kartallar have a more quality side but will need to avoid complacency and get past their recent lapses to get anything more than a point here.

Prediction: Kayserispor 1-1 Besiktas

Kayserispor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the hosts' last 10 games)

