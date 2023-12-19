Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

The action resumes in the Turkish Super Lig as Kayserispor and Fenerbahce go head-to-head at the Kadir Has Stadium on Wednesday.

This comes one week on from the division’s suspension after Ankaragucu's now-resigned president, Faruk Koca physically assaulted referee Halil Umut Meler in a heated game against Caykur Rizespor.

Kayserispor made it three wins on the bounce last time out when they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Pendikspor on home turf.

With that result, Recep Ucar’s men have now gone 10 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws since a 3-0 loss against Ankaragucu on October 7.

This fine run of form has seen Kayserispor surge to third place in the Super Lig table, having picked up 29 points from their 15 games so far.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce wrapped their UEFA Europa Conference League group-stage campaign on a high as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Spartak Trnava last time out.

This result saw Ismail Kartal’s side finish as Group H winners, edging out Ludogorets on goal difference after both sides picked up 12 points from six matches.

Fenerbahce now return to action in the Super Lig, where they are on a four-game winning streak and currently sit level on 40 points with Galatasaray at the top of the table.

Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kayserispor have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Fenerbahce are on a four-match winning streak against Ucar’s men, scoring 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in February 2022.

Kayserispor are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, stretching back to October’s 3-0 loss against Ankaragucu.

Fenerbahce currently boasts the division’s joint-best away record this season, having picked up 19 points from their seven games on the road so far.

Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

While Fenerbahce will be looking to pick up a routine victory on Wednesday, they should expect a sterner challenge from an in-form Kayserispor side.

However, Kartal’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Kayserispor 1-2 Fenerbahce

Kayserispor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last six clashes)