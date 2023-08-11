Kayserispor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Galatasaray begin their defense of the Super Lig title on Saturday away to Kayserispor at the Kadir Has Stadium.

After four years, the Istanbul outfit returned to the pinnacle of top-flight football, clinching their record-extending 23rd Turkish League trophy.

Galatasaray finished with 88 points from 38 games, at least eight more than any side in the division, while also qualifying for the Champions League.

In their preparation for the new campaign, Okan Buruk's side made a few good signings, including Kevin Demirbay, former Villarreal hitman Cedric Bakambu and Crystal Palace star, Wilfried Zaha.

Galatasaray also signed Mauro Icardi on a permanent transfer from PSG, having bought him on loan last season, while signing Angelino on loan from RB Leipzig.

The club also kept themselves busy with five friendly matches during the summer, winning and losing twice each.

Kayserispor only managed a ninth-place finish last season after accruing 47 points in 36 games, but it was the first time the side finished in the top half of the standings since the 2017-18 season.

Kayserispor vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 39 clashes between Kayserispor and Galatasaray, with the latter winning on 23 occasions and losing just four times.

Galatasaray have won just one of their last four clashes with Kayserispor, although it came in their most recent encounter: 6-0 in April 2023.

Galatasaray have lost in their last two away games to Kayserispor, already their worst record in the fixture.

Galatasaray are looking to keep back-to-back clean sheets against Kayserispor for the first time since 2012: 2-0 in February 2012 and 1-0 in October 2012.

Galatasaray have kept only two clean sheets away to Kayserispor in their last 10 games at the Karid Has Stadium.

Kayserispor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Kayserispor have managed to ruffle Galatasaray's feathers on their last few visits to their stadium but the Turkish champions won 6-0 in their last encounter.

Although a repeat is unlikely, a win for the away side isn't beyond the realms of possibility. Having added so much quality to their ranks, it will be difficult for the Anatolian Stars to keep them out.

Prediction: Kayserispor 1-2 Galatasaray

Kayserispor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes