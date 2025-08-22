Kayserispor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Kayserispor will host Galatasaray at the Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday in the third round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. Both sides will be looking to get a result and keep team spirits high early in the league season.

Anadolu Yıldızı shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Istanbul Basaksehir when the sides met last weekend after seeing their season opener against Besiktas get postponed the prior week. The hosts finished the last season only three places above the drop zone and will be looking to put together a much better performance this season, but will be up against the league's best side this weekend.

Galatasaray have had a perfect start to the league campaign, picking up 3-0 wins over 10-man Gaziantep and, more recently, Karagümrük, and will be confident to continue in the same form this season.

The visitors, who are yet to lose a game across all competitions since March, are aiming to win the league title for a fourth consecutive season and will be keen to avoid dropping points this early in the season.

Kayserispor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday will mark the 58th meeting between the two sides. Kayserispor have won only five of the previous 57 meetings, and 16 have ended in draws, while Galatasaray have won the remaining 36.

The hosts have only won two of the last 10 editions of this fixture and have only scored nine goals across those games.

The visitors have scored a remarkable 22 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Kayserispor have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Galatasaray finished the last league season with the best offensive and defensive records in the Turkish top flight, with 91 goals scored and 31 conceded.

Kayserispor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Anadolu Yıldızı are heavy underdogs despite being at home and will need something really special to avoid a defeat against a much stronger side. The hosts will focus instead on avoiding a blowout defeat in front of their home fans.

Cimbom should cruise to an easy win thanks to their significantly stronger squad and will only need to avoid complacency to secure a dominant result.

Prediction: Kayserispor 1-3 Galatasaray

Kayserispor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the score sheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

