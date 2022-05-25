Kayserispor vs Sivasspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Cup 2021-22 Final

Kayserispor lock horns with Sivasspor in the 60th edition of the Turkish Cup final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

This is just the second appearance in the final for Kayserispor, who won the competition the last time they reached the title decider in 2008. They defeated Gençlerbirliği 11-10 on penalties after the game ended in a goalless draw.

They overcame current Turkish Super Lig champions Trabzonspor in the semi-finals, scoring four goals in the second leg to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg, culminating in a 4-3 aggregate win.

This is the first appearance in the finals for Sivasspor, who defeated Alanyaspor 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 33 times across all competitions since 2004. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with 11 wins for both sides and 11 games ending in draws.

This will be their fourth meeting in the cup. Kayserispor have one win in three cup games, one game has gone Sivasspor's way while one game has ended in a draw.

The two sides last met as recently as last Saturday in their final Turkish Super Lig fixture of the campaign, with Yigidos securing a 2-1 win at home.

Kayserispor form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Sivasspor form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor Team News

Kayserispor

Bernard Mensah suffered a serious ACL injury last year and has not played a game since October. The involvement of Ilhan Parlak and Mert Cetin in the game remains doubtful.

Injured: Bernard Mensah

Doubtful: Ilhan Parlak, Mert Cetin

Suspended: None

Sivasspor

Max Gradel was absent from the squad in the final game of the season and his inclusion here remains doubtful. Leke James has not yet recovered from his injury and will likely sit this one out.

Injured: Leke James

Doubtful: Max Gradel

Suspended: None

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor Predicted XIs

Kayserispor (4-2-3-1): Silviu Lung Jr. (GK); Onur Bulut, Joseph Attamah, Majid Hosseini, Lionel Carole; Ibrahim Akdag, Olivier Kemen; Emrah Bassan, Andrea Bertolacci, Mame Thiam; Carlos Mané

Sivasspor (4-2-3-1): Ali Sasal Vural (GK); Ziya Erdal, Samba Camara, Dimitrios Goutas, Ahmet Oguz; Hakan Arslan, Fredrik Ulvestad; Issac Cofie, Faycal Fajr, Erdogan Yesilyurt; Kerem Kesign

Kayserispor vs Sivasspor Prediction

Anadolu Yıldızı have scored 18 goals in their run to the final while conceding just four times in seven games. Sivasspor have found the back of the net 10 times and have conceded five goals in five games.

Sivasspor triumphed in the league meeting on Saturday, so they will be feeling confident of a positive outcome here. Kayserispor, on the other hand, will be looking to avenge their loss.

We expect the game to be closely contested and it is very likely that the match will head into extra time and be decided on penalties.

Prediction: Kayserispor 1-1 Sivasspor. (Kayserispor to win on penalties)

