Kayserispor vs Trabzonspor prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Cup 2021-22

Kayserispor and Trabzonspor will both take a break from their league assignments this week as they face off at the Kadir Has Stadium in the second leg of the Turkish Cup semifinals.

The home side have performed impressively in the cup competition so far, seeing off league giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas in the last 16 and quarterfinals respectively. However, they lost the first leg 1-0 and will now have it all to do in the return leg on Tuesday.

Kayserispor have lifted the Turkiye Kupasi title once in their history, winning the competition back in the 2007-08 season and are now vying for a place in the final.

Trabzonspor have had a memorable season, winning their first Super Lig title in almost four decades and are targeting a domestic double. They picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg, with Danish striker Andreas Cornelius scoring the winner in the 87th minute to send the home fans into raptures.

The away side are nine-time winners of the cup competition, last lifting the title two seasons ago. They will be looking to complete the job for a place in the final this week.

Kayserispor vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head

There have been 37 meetings between Kayserispor and Trabzonspor. The hosts have won just seven times while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

Kayserispor Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Trabzonspor Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-W-W-D

Kayserispor vs Trabzonspor Team News

Kayserispor

Ilhan Park came off injured last time out and is a doubt for this one alongside Mert Certin. Bernard Mensah is out with an injury and will not play.

Injured: Bernard Mensah

Doubtful: Ilhan Parlak, Mert Cetin

Suspended: None

Trabzonspor

The visitors are set to be without the services of Bruno Peres, Huseyin Turkmen and Anders Trondsen this week as the trio are all injured. Stefano Denswil and Manolis Siopis are both fitness concerns and may miss out.

Injured: Bruno Peres, Huseyin Turkmen, Anders Trondsen

Doubtful: Stefano Denswil, Manolis Siopis

Suspended: None

Kayserispor vs Trabzonspor Predicted XI

Kayserispor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Silviu Lung Jr.; Onur Bulut, Joseph Attamah, Dimitris Kolovetsios, Lionel Carole; Ibrahim Akdag, Olivier Kemen; Emrah Bassan, Andrea Bertolacci, Mame Thiam; Mario Gavranovic

Trabzonspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Dorukhan Tokoz, Ahmetcan Kaplan, Victor Hugo, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Anastasios Bakasetas, Berat Ayberk Ozdemir; Jean Evrard Kouassi, Abdulkadir Omur, Edin Visca; Andreas Cornelius

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Kayserispor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Kayserispor are on a five-game winless run across all competitions and have won just one of their last 10 encounters. They have lost three of their last four home games and will be looking to end that run this week.

Trabzonspor are on a seven-game unbeaten run and have lost just one game all year. They won the first leg deservedly and should win here as well.

Prediction: Kayserispor 1-2 Trabzonspor

Edited by Peter P