Kazakhstan U21 vs England U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Kazakhstan U21 will face England U21 at the Central Stadium on Monday in another round of their 2027 U21 European Championship qualifying campaign. The home side missed out on the last edition of the continental showpiece after winning just three of their 10 qualifying games and have set out to put together a much better campaign this time around.

They kicked off their U21 Euro 2027 qualifiers on a winning note on Friday as they beat Andorra U21 1-0. Kairat Almaty's young midfielder, Olzhas Baibem, scored the sole goal of the contest 11 minutes in, and the Young Hawks will be looking to build on that next week.

England U21, meanwhile, are fresh off a successful campaign in the UEFA Under-21 Euro 2025 as they lifted the continental title for a fourth time. They beat Germany U21 3-2 in the final, squandering a two-goal first-half lead to find themselves level at 2-2 before Bologna man Jonathan Rowe scored the game-winner in extra time.

The Young Lions will return to competitive action this week as they begin their quest to book a spot in the next edition of the tournament set to be held in Albania and Serbia in the summer of 2027.

Kazakhstan U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams, with the Young Lions winning their previous matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 4-0.

The two nations last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in October 2016 which England won 1-0 with Demarai Gray scoring the sole goal of the game.

Kazakhstan have never qualified for an U21 European Championship.

The Young Lions, meanwhile, have qualified for the last nine editions of the continental showpiece and have won the last two.

Kazakhstan U21 vs England U21 Prediction

The Young Hawks are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous six outings. They are massive underdogs heading into the midweek clash but will hope their home advantage can spur them to an unlikely result.

England will head into their group opener on a high, having won each of their last three games. They are by far the stronger side ahead of Monday's game and should win this one fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Kazakhstan U21 1-4 England U21

Kazakhstan U21 vs England U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: England U21 to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last nine matches)

