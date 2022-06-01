Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will get the ball rolling in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League when they lock horns at the Astana Arena on Friday.

The Hawks saw off Moldova in the qualification playoffs back in March, while the visitors head into the game on a 10-match winless run across all competitions.

Kazakhstan secured their place in the Nations League back in March when they edged out Moldova on penalties in the qualification playoffs.

Off the back of a 2-1 victory in the first leg on March 23, the Hawks returned home where they were beaten 1-0 in the second leg five days later, before going on to claim a 5-4 victory on penalties.

Kazakhstan will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways and getting their Nations League campaign off to a flyer as they face an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in five of the last six meetings between the teams since 2006.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan were last in action on March 29 when they fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of 10-man Latvia.

They are now winless in 10 consecutive games across all competitions, including each of their six games in the World Cup qualifiers, where they finished rock-bottom in Group A with just one point from a possible 24.

Azerbaijan's last victory came back in June 2021, when they saw off Belarus 2-1 in a thrilling friendly encounter.

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan Head-To-Head

With four wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Azerbaijan boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Kazakhstan have picked up two wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

Kazakhstan Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Azerbaijan Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan Team News

Kazakhstan

Thirty-two players have been called up to the Kazakhstan squad, with 33-year-old Yury Logvinenko being the most capped player with 57 senior appearances.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Azerbaijan

Head coach Gianni De Biasi has called up 26 players for their upcoming Nations League fixtures, including Qarabag forward Ramil Sheydayev, who has seven goals in 44 senior caps under his belt.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan Predicted XI

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Igor Shatskiy; Aleksandr Marochkin, Serhiy Malyi, Nuraly Alip; Vladimir Bystrov, Vladislav Vasiliev, Askhat Tagybergen, Islambek Kuat, Suyumbaev; Aybar Zhaksylykov, Abat Aimbetov

Azerbaijan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kamran Agayev; Azar Salahly, Hojjat Haghverdi, Bahlul Mustafazade; Maksim Medvedev, Emin Mahmudov, Eddy Israfilov, Gara Qarayev, Tural Bayramov; Dimitrij Nazarov, Ramil Sheydayev

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Azerbaijan head into Friday’s game on a dire run of results and will be desperate to end this dry spell. Kazakhstan, meanwhile, have struggled for form on home turf, picking up just one win from their last six outings since 2020.

We predict the spoils will be shared in this one as both sides are evenly-matched on paper.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-1 Azerbaijan

