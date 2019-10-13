Kazakhstan vs Belgium Preview: Match preview, predicted XI, betting odds, and more | European qualifier

The Belgian national team celebrates a goal

Group L high flyers, Belgium, travel to Kazakhstan with qualification for Euro 2020 already in the bag. Roberto Martinez's men locked in qualification last time out when they soundly thrashed San Marino 9-0.

The Belgians boast of an unblemished 100 per cent record in qualifying so far and sit atop of the group, thanks to a mammoth 21 points amassed. They have also scored 28 times and conceded just once.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, find themselves on the other end of the spectrum, as they are currently out of contention for direct Euro 2020 qualification. The Hawks started their qualifying campaign on an impressive note, thanks to an impressive victory over Scotland.

However, they have only managed to beat San Marino since then, putting them out of contention for a direct spot in the continental showpiece next summer. Kazakhstan is in 4th place on 7 points. Last time out, they lost to Cyprus 1-2 at home.

During the last encounter between these sides, the Belgians were 3-0 victors, and Romelu Lukaku, Timothy Castagne, and Drie Mertens were on the scoresheet.

Venue and kickoff information

Venue: Astana Arena, Nur-Sultan

Date: October 13, 2019

Kickoff: 2.00 pm (BST)

Head to head

In their five previous encounters, the Belgians have run roughshod over their less prominent opponents, with three wins. The teams have shared the spoils twice, and the Red Devils have scored 11 goals in contrast to Kazakhstan's 3.

Form guide

Kazakhstan: LWDLL

Belgium: WWWWW

Did you know?

Kazakhstan has won just once in their 6 previous encounters.

The Belgians have lost just once in their last 20 matches, and have won their last 7 encounters.

Roberto Martinez's men have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 matches and didn't concede a goal to their opponents.

Betting odds

Kazakhstan win: 10.53

Belgium win: 1.17

Draw: 6.55

BTTS: 1.94 (Y), 1.77 (N)

Bookmaker: Betway

Predicted XI for Belgium

Belgium (3-4-3): Matz Sels, Toby Aldeirwereld, Dedryck Boyata, Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne, Axel Witsel, Yari Verschaeren, Yannick Carrasco, Adnan Januzaj, Michy Bathsuayi, Eden Hazard

Predicted XI for Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan (3-4-2-1): Dmitriy Nephodov, Temirlan Erlanov, Sergey Maliy, Alseksandr Marochkin, Yan Vorogovskiy, Georgi Zhukov, Aybol Abiken, Garfurzhan Suyumbaev, Yuri Pertsuk, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan, Sergey Khizhnichenko

Match prediction

Roberto Martinez will likely rest a few of his heavy hitters, however, the Red Devils have enough strength in depth to march past Kazakhstan with their 100 per cent record in tow.

Final score: Kazakhstan 0-4 Belgium