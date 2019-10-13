×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kazakhstan vs Belgium Preview: Where to watch | European Qualifier

Tony Akatugba
ANALYST
Preview
8   //    13 Oct 2019, 16:04 IST

Belgium's Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku share a laugh
Belgium's Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku share a laugh

Roberto Martinez's men have run roughshod over all their opponents in Group L, beating all comers and being the first nation to bag qualification for next summer's continental showpiece. Last time out, Belgium beat San Marino 9-0, notching the points required to lock in qualification.

The Red Devils have amassed 21 points so far, and scored a staggering 28 goals, conceding just once in the process.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, has had a dismal qualification campaign, and their morale-boosting win over Scotland was only followed by one other victory since, leaving the Hawks in 4th place, with automatic qualification out of the horizon. In their last match, they were beaten by Cyprus at home 1-2.

The last time these sides met, it was a comfortable 3-0 victory for Belgium, with Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, and Timothy Castagne on the scoresheet. The sides have met a total of 5 times, and Belgium has been the superior side with 3 victories and 2 draws. They scored 11 goals in those encounters, with Kazakhstan registering just 3.

The Hawks have not recorded a victory in three consecutive games, and face an uphill battle at home against a Belgian side which has lost just once in their last 20 encounters.

The Red Devils have also scored more than any side in the qualifiers so far (28 goals) and they have not conceded a goal in their last 6 of their last 7 games, conceding to Russia is their opening fixture. In contrast, the Hawks have conceded 11 goals in the qualifiers, keeping just two clean sheets in that time.

Roberto Martinez will likely rest some of his heavy hitters for this one, having secured qualification. He could rest 50 goal man, Romelu Lukaku, in favour of Michy Batshuayi. The 26-year-old has scarcely played for Frank Lampard's Chelsea this term, however, he has impressed with 3 goals and an assist in the few minutes he has been given a run-out.

Where to watch

United States: TUDN, ESPN 3

Live stream (US): TUDN En Vivo

Advertisement

Date: October 13, 2019

Kickoff: 2.00 pm (BST)

Tags:
European Qualifiers Belgium Football Kazakhstan Football Romelu Lukaku Eden Hazard Roberto Martinez
Advertisement
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 7
FT KAZ CYP
1 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Cyprus
FT BEL EST
0 - 0
 Belarus vs Estonia
FT NET NOR
3 - 1
 Netherlands vs Northern Ireland
FT SLO WAL
1 - 1
 Slovakia vs Wales
FT CRO HUN
3 - 0
 Croatia vs Hungary
FT LAT POL
0 - 3
 Latvia vs Poland
FT NOR SLO
2 - 1
 North Macedonia vs Slovenia
FT AUS ISR
3 - 1
 Austria vs Israel
FT RUS SCO
4 - 0
 Russia vs Scotland
FT BEL SAN
9 - 0
 Belgium vs San Marino
FT MON BUL
0 - 0
 Montenegro vs Bulgaria
FT CZE ENG
2 - 1
 Czech Republic vs England
FT UKR LIT
2 - 0
 Ukraine vs Lithuania
FT POR LUX
3 - 0
 Portugal vs Luxembourg
FT TUR ALB
1 - 0
 Turkey vs Albania
FT ICE FRA
0 - 1
 Iceland vs France
FT AND MOL
1 - 0
 Andorra vs Moldova
FT GEO REP
0 - 0
 Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
FT DEN SWI
1 - 0
 Denmark vs Switzerland
FT FAR ROM
0 - 3
 Faroe Islands vs Romania
FT BOS FIN
4 - 1
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland
FT NOR SPA
1 - 1
 Norway vs Spain
FT MAL SWE
0 - 4
 Malta vs Sweden
FT LIE ARM
1 - 1
 Liechtenstein vs Armenia
FT ITA GRE
2 - 0
 Italy vs Greece
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us