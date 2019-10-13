Kazakhstan vs Belgium Preview: Where to watch | European Qualifier

Belgium's Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku share a laugh

Roberto Martinez's men have run roughshod over all their opponents in Group L, beating all comers and being the first nation to bag qualification for next summer's continental showpiece. Last time out, Belgium beat San Marino 9-0, notching the points required to lock in qualification.

The Red Devils have amassed 21 points so far, and scored a staggering 28 goals, conceding just once in the process.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, has had a dismal qualification campaign, and their morale-boosting win over Scotland was only followed by one other victory since, leaving the Hawks in 4th place, with automatic qualification out of the horizon. In their last match, they were beaten by Cyprus at home 1-2.

The last time these sides met, it was a comfortable 3-0 victory for Belgium, with Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, and Timothy Castagne on the scoresheet. The sides have met a total of 5 times, and Belgium has been the superior side with 3 victories and 2 draws. They scored 11 goals in those encounters, with Kazakhstan registering just 3.

The Hawks have not recorded a victory in three consecutive games, and face an uphill battle at home against a Belgian side which has lost just once in their last 20 encounters.

The Red Devils have also scored more than any side in the qualifiers so far (28 goals) and they have not conceded a goal in their last 6 of their last 7 games, conceding to Russia is their opening fixture. In contrast, the Hawks have conceded 11 goals in the qualifiers, keeping just two clean sheets in that time.

Roberto Martinez will likely rest some of his heavy hitters for this one, having secured qualification. He could rest 50 goal man, Romelu Lukaku, in favour of Michy Batshuayi. The 26-year-old has scarcely played for Frank Lampard's Chelsea this term, however, he has impressed with 3 goals and an assist in the few minutes he has been given a run-out.

Where to watch

United States: TUDN, ESPN 3

Live stream (US): TUDN En Vivo

Date: October 13, 2019

Kickoff: 2.00 pm (BST)