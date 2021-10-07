Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Kazakhstan face Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan on Friday, as both sides seek their first win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Hawks are bottom of Group D with only three points in five games, but are still alive in the race for next year's showpiece.

Their Balkan counterparts hover right above them in the standings with as many points but have played a game less.

The 1-0 loss to France is the only anomaly of their campaign so far. But the Lilywhites exacted revenge with a stunning 1-1 draw in Paris in the reverse fixture.

Having qualified for the World Cup just once before in the 2014 Brazil edition, Bosnia would be eager to return to the world stage.

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-To-Head

Their only-ever meeting before, coming last month, ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

This will be Kazakhstan and Bosnia's second official encounter in history.

Kazakhstan Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-D

Bosnia and Herzegovina Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

Kazakhstan

The Hawks are without their captain Askhat Tagybergen, leaving the door ajar for Samat Zharynbetov to earn just his third cap. Abat Aymbetov and Azat Nurgaliev have also withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.

Forward Artur Shushenachev is another key absentee from the squad. Oralkhan Omirtayev might fill in for him, making his first international appearance in two years.

Vladislav Vassiljev is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Ashkat Tagybergen, Artur Shushenachev, Abat Aymbetov, Azat Nurgaliev

Suspended: Vladislav Vassiljev

Unavailable: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Dragons have been hit with a fresh injury blow as midfield maestro Miralem Pjanic has been ruled out. Mateo Susic, Mario Vrancic, Rade Krunic and Stjepan Loncar have also been ruled out due to injuries.

Sinisa Sanicanin will also be missing out in action due to COVID-19. There is currently no official confirmation on the status of the visa application for the four players - Sanjin Prcic, Elvis Saric, Dennis Hadzikadunic and Dario Djumic. They will make the trip directly to Ukraine and miss this match.

Injured: Miralem Pjanic, Mateo Susic, Mario Vrancic, Rade Krunic, Stjepan Loncar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sinisa Sanicanin, Sanjin Prcic, Elvis Saric, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Dario Djumic

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XI

Kazakhstan (3-4-2-1): Igor Shatsky; Yury Logvinenko, Serhiy Malyi, Aleksandr Marochkin; Marat Bystrov, Samat Zharynbetov, Islambek Kuat, Yan Vorogovskiy; Vladislav Vasilyev, Georgy Zhukov; Oralkhan Omirtayev.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-5-2): Ibrahim Sehic; Sead Kolasinac, Anel Ahmedhozic, Adnan Kovacevic; Miroslav Stevanovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Adi Nalic, Gojko Cimirot, Eldar Civic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko.

Kazakhstan vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

When the sides met just over a month ago, Bosnia were made to work for the point. A stoppage-time equalizer denied them a win and revenge will now be on their minds.

Given the pressure on them to win, Ivaylo Petev's side might as well scrap through here narrowly.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Edited by Shardul Sant