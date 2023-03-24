Kazakhstan vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2023

Kazakhstan and Denmark square off at the Astana Arena in Group H of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday (March 26).

De Rod-Hvide have won their last four games against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein. Kazakhstan were dealt an opening-day defeat in Group H, as they were beaten 2-1 by Slovenia on Thursday (March 23).

Magomed Adiyev’s men have now lost four straight games across competitions, scoring twice and conceding nine goals. Kazakhstan will now set out to secure a fourth win in five home games to get their qualification campaign back on track.

Denmark, meanwhile, made light work of Finland with a 3-1 win at the Parken Stadium. This was De Rod-Hvide’s first outing since their underwhelming 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, where they crashed out in the group stage with one point from three games.

While Denmark will look to make it two wins from two, they have struggled away from home, where they're on a three-game losing streak.

Kazakhstan vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two nations, with Denmark winning all four previous matchups.

The two teams first met in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2005, which De Rod-Hvide won 3-0.

Their most recent meeting in June 2017 saw the Hawks lose 3-1 at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion.

Kazakhstan have lost their last four games across competitions since a 2-1 win over Belarus in September.

Denmark head into the weekend on a run of three straight away defeats, scoring two goals and shipping five since a 2-1 win against Austria in June.

Kazakhstan vs Denmark Prediction

Making a perfect start to their campaign, Denmark will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they look to strengthen their place in the standings. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two nations, Hjulmand’s men should claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-3 Denmark

Kazakhstan vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Denmark have conceded in their last three games against Kazakhstan.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in five of Kazakhstan’s last six outings.)

