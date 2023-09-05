Kazakhstan vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023

Kazakhstan welcome Finland to the Astana Arena in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying on Thursday (September 7).

Both teams have won three of their four games, with Finland leading Group H on goal difference. Both teams have won three games after losing their campaign opener.

In their previous outing, Abat Aymbetov's 88th-minute strike helped Kazakhstan win 1-0 at New Zealand in a friendly. Finland, meanwhile, hammered San Marino 6-0 at home in their previous outing, with Daniel Hakans bagging a nine-minute hat-trick in the friendly.

Kazakhstan have never qualified for the Euros, while Finland made their finals debut in the previous edition in 2021.

Kazakhstan vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times across competitions. They first met in the Cyprus International Tournament, a friendly tournament in 2006 and last met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2021.

Finland have an unbeaten record against Kazakhstan, winning four of five games.

Four of their meetings have produced under 2.5 goals. Kazakhstan have scored once while Finland have netted seven times.

Kazakhstan have won four of their last five home games across competitions, with one defeat coming against Slovenia in their first Euro qualifier.

Finland have one win in five away games across competitions, losing twice.

Kazakhstan vs Finland Prediction

Kazakhstan have won their last three games and kept clean sheets in their last two European qualifiers. At home, they have won four of their last five games.

Finland, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run against Kazakhstan, conceding once in five games. They have kept three straight clean sheet in the Euro qualifiers. However, the visitors have one win in their last five away games across competitions.

Nonetheless, considering the history of the two teams, expect Finland to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-2 Finland

Kazakhstan vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Finland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Teemu Pukki to score or assist any time - Yes