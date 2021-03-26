Kazakhstan vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Kazakhstan and France will trade tackles at the Astana Arena in Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This will be the hosts' first fixture in the qualifiers, while France played out a shock 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Wednesday.

Antoine Griezmann had given Les Bleus at the Stade at Stade de France. However, a Presnel Kimpembe own goal 12 minutes into the second half ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

The other three teams in action in the group also played out draws, meaning that four teams are currently tied on a single point in Group D. Both France and Kazakhstan will be looking to win and seize the initiative.

Kazakhstan vs France Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides at senior international level and they will each want to start with a 100% record.

Kazakhstan have not been in action since a 2-1 loss at home to Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League in November 2020. Goals from Modestas Vorobjovas and Arvydas Novikovas helped the visitors complete a comeback victory.

France's draw with Ukraine followed consecutive victories over Sweden and Portugal in their final two UEFA Nations League fixtures last year.

Kazakhstan form guide: L-L-D-L-D

France form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Kazakhstan vs France Team News

Kazakhstan

Head coach Talgat Baysufinov called up 30 players for the upcoming internationals against France and Ukraine.

The squad is made up predominantly of domestic players, although there are eight foreign-based footballers on the list.

FC Kairat forward Artur Shushenachev was initially called up but pulled out due to an injury.

Injury: Artur Shushenachev

Suspension: None

France

Didier Deschamps called up 26 players, headlined by world-class stars like Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane.

No player pulled out due to injury or suspension concerns.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Kazakhstan vs France Predicted XI

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (5-4-1): Aleksandr Mokin (GK); Dmitri Shomko, Serhiy Malyi, Yan Yorogovskiy, Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip; Azat Nurgaliyev, Abzal Beisebekov, Serikzhan Muzhikov, Aybol Abiken; Abat Aimbetov

France Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Loris (GK); Lucas Digne, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma, Benjamin Pavard; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba; Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele; Olivier Giroud

Kazakhstan vs France Prediction

Kazakhstan will recognize their limitations and sit in a low-block position to frustrate France - much like Ukraine did on Wednesday. Didier Deschamps is likely to focus on midfielders who can penetrate a deep-lying defense.

The visitors are overwhelming favorites and, having dropped points in their first qualifier, it is unlikely that another setback will follow.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for France.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 0-3 France