Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Kazakhstan will host Liechtenstein at the Astana Arena on Friday in another round of their UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result this midweek to keep their hopes of earning a playoff spot alive.

Ad

Kazakhstan were completely blown out of the water in their last game as they fell to an embarrassing 6-0 defeat against Belgium last time out to mark their fourth loss from five games played in the qualifiers. The Hawks currently sit in fourth place in the group and will need to get at least a point on Thursday and hope results elsewhere favour them to avoid effective elimination from the qualifiers.

Ad

Trending

Liechtenstein are in last place in the group, having failed to pick up a single point from five games so far, most recently suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat against group leaders Macedonia. The visitors have already been eliminated from qualification but will look to give their fans something to cheer about by getting a rare result this midweek.

Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met once in their history, with their March 2025 meeting ending in a 2-0 victory to Kazakhstan.

The hosts have only scored three goals across their five games in the qualifiers.

Liechtenstein have the second-worst defensive record in the qualifying campaign, having conceded 19 goals in just five games. The visitors also have the joint-worst offensive record, having failed to register a single goal across those games.

Neither team have ever qualified for a FIFA World Cup in their history.

The visitors have lost each of their last eight games across all competitions.

Kazakhstan are currently ranked 118th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Liechtenstein are ranked 204th.

Ad

Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Although the Hawks are in poor form, they remain strong favorites going into Friday's game due to the difference in squad quality and will only need to avoid complacency to get the win.

The Blue-Reds have endured an even worse patch than their weekend opponents in recent games, with their ineffectiveness in front of goal likely to spell more trouble for them on Friday.

Ad

Prediction: Kazakhstan 2-0 Liechtenstein

Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kazakhstan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts’ last four competitive games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last 10 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More