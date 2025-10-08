Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Kazakhstan will host Liechtenstein at the Astana Arena on Friday in another round of their UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result this midweek to keep their hopes of earning a playoff spot alive.
Kazakhstan were completely blown out of the water in their last game as they fell to an embarrassing 6-0 defeat against Belgium last time out to mark their fourth loss from five games played in the qualifiers. The Hawks currently sit in fourth place in the group and will need to get at least a point on Thursday and hope results elsewhere favour them to avoid effective elimination from the qualifiers.
Liechtenstein are in last place in the group, having failed to pick up a single point from five games so far, most recently suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat against group leaders Macedonia. The visitors have already been eliminated from qualification but will look to give their fans something to cheer about by getting a rare result this midweek.
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have only met once in their history, with their March 2025 meeting ending in a 2-0 victory to Kazakhstan.
- The hosts have only scored three goals across their five games in the qualifiers.
- Liechtenstein have the second-worst defensive record in the qualifying campaign, having conceded 19 goals in just five games. The visitors also have the joint-worst offensive record, having failed to register a single goal across those games.
- Neither team have ever qualified for a FIFA World Cup in their history.
- The visitors have lost each of their last eight games across all competitions.
- Kazakhstan are currently ranked 118th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Liechtenstein are ranked 204th.
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein Prediction
Although the Hawks are in poor form, they remain strong favorites going into Friday's game due to the difference in squad quality and will only need to avoid complacency to get the win.
The Blue-Reds have endured an even worse patch than their weekend opponents in recent games, with their ineffectiveness in front of goal likely to spell more trouble for them on Friday.
Prediction: Kazakhstan 2-0 Liechtenstein
Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Kazakhstan to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts’ last four competitive games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last 10 matches)