Kazakhstan vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021-22 UEFA Nations League relegation playoffs

Kazakhstan will host Moldova at the Astana Arena in Nur Sultan on Tuesday for the second leg of their 2021-22 UEFA Nations League relegation playoffs, looking to retain their place in League C.

The Hawks secured a hard-fought 2-1 in Chisinau two days ago, giving them a crucial advantage ahead of the decider. Moldova, ranked 181 in the world, put up a tough fight, mustering nine shots on target to Kazakhstan's two and keeping 53% of the ball.

Ion Nicolaescu gave them the lead moments before the break, but the hosts collapsed midway through the second period to relinquish their advantage.

Kazakhstan vs Moldova Head-To-Head

There have been six clashes between the two teams before, with Kazakhstan winning three of them, including a 2-1 win in the first leg on Wednesday. Moldova have beaten them twice, in 2008 and 2010.

Kazakhstan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Kazakhstan vs Moldova Team News

Kazakhstan

Despite their win in the first leg, Kazakhstan were far from impressive and were dominated by Moldova. They may not enjoy similar luck again and must up the ante.

Roman Murtazayev is pushing to start. Meanwhile, Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov is just one goal away from becoming the third player in their history to hit double digits in goals.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Moldova

Radu Gonsari came off the bench in the first leg but could be given a start behind Ion Nicolaescu, who scored in the first leg at home. Other than that, coach Serghei Cleșcenco may not change the rest of his XI.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kazakhstan vs Moldova Predicted XIs

Kazakhstan (3-5-2): Stas Pokatilov; Serhiy Malyi, Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip; Marat Bystrov, Duman Narzildayev, Vladislav Vasilyev, Askhat Tagybergen, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev; Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov, Aleksey Shchyotkin.

Moldova (3-4-2-1): Stanislav Namașco; Veaceslav Posmac, Vadim Bolohan, Daniel Dumbravanu; Ioan-Calin Revenco, Vadim Rața, Artur Ionita, Oleg Reabciuk; Radu Ginsari, Virgiliu Postolachi; Ion Nicolaescu.

Kazakhstan vs Moldova Prediction

After getting dominated in the first leg, Kazakhstan will aim for control by keeping possession and dictating the game's tempo. Moldova, meanwhile, buoyed by their last performance, will look to attack, as they have a deficit to overturn.

Nevertheless, the game could see both teams cancel each other out, with the away team getting relegated after losing on aggregate.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-1 Moldova.

