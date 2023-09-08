Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland go head-to-head at the Astana Arena in Group H of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday.

The Norn Iron head into the weekend on a four-game losing streak and will be looking to end this dire run.

Kazakhstan were sent crashing back to earth on Thursday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Finland on Thursday.

Prior to that, Magomed Adiev’s side were on a three-match winning streak, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With nine points from five matches, Kazakhstan are currently fourth in Group H but could move level with first-placed Finland with all three points this weekend.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot on Thursday as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Slovenia at the Stozice Stadium.

With that result, Michael O'Neill’s men have now lost their last four games since picking up a 2-0 victory over San Marino in the group opener on March 23.

Northern Ireland are currently bottom but one in Group H, three points above last-placed San Marino, who have lost their five games in the qualifiers.

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland, with the Norn Iron picking up a 1-0 victory when the sides met in June’s reverse fixture.

Northern Ireland are currently on a four-match losing streak, conceding seven goals and scoring two since March’s 2-0 victory over San Marino.

Kazakhstan men have won all but one of their last four matches, with Thursday’s 1-0 defeat against Finland being the exception.

O'Neill’s men have managed just one win in their last six away games across all competitions while losing four and picking up one draw since June 2022.

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Fresh off the back of a disappointing loss against Finland, Kazakhstan will head into the weekend looking to quickly find their feet. Adiev’s men take on an out-of-sorts Northern Ireland side who have lost their last four matches and we are backing them to return to winning ways in this one.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 2-0 Northern Ireland

Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kazakhstan to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the visitors’ last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of North Ireland’s last 10 games)