Kazakhstan vs Norway Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2024

Kazakhstan will face Norway at the Central Stadium on Friday in the opening game of their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign. The home side have struggled for results in recent games and have now appointed former Russia head coach Stanislav Cherchesov as they target a strong Nations League showing.

They have, however, had a slow start to life under the new boss, most recently suffering a 3-2 defeat to Azerbaijan. The Hawks began the game brightly and quickly raced to a two-goal lead before their opponents upped the ante after the restart to secure a comeback win.

Norway are set to feature in League B of the Nations League for a third consecutive campaign and will be targeting promotion this time around. They were beaten 3-1 by Denmark in their last match, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Erling Haaland netted a second-half consolation strike.

The visitors kicked off their Nations League campaign in 2022 with a narrow and hard-fought victory over Serbia and will hope they can start out with a win here as well.

Kazakhstan vs Norway Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Kazakhstan and Norway.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four matches and have managed just one in their last nine across all competitions.

Norway have failed to find the back of the net just once in their last 13 games across all competitions.

The Hawks were ranked 109th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 59 places behind their weekend opponents.

Kazakhstan vs Norway Prediction

Kazakhstan are on a run of four consecutive defeats after losing just two of their previous six. They have, however, won three of their last four games on home turf including a shock 3-2 victory over Denmark last March and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Norway have won just one of their last five games after winning five of their previous six. They are, however, the far stronger side ahead of Friday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-3 Norway

Kazakhstan vs Norway Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norway to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

