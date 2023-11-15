Kazakhstan vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Kazakhstan will host San Marino at the Astana Arena on Friday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have enjoyed a very encouraging European qualification campaign and remain hopeful of securing their first-ever appearance in the continental showpiece next year. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Finland in their last match, finding themselves a goal down at the break before a late second-half brace from Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov helped turn the game on its head.

Kazakhstan sit third in their group with 15 points from eight games. They are four points behind second-placed Denmark and will be targeting maximum points this weekend to retain their hopes of advancement.

San Marino, meanwhile, have perhaps expectedly failed to impress in the qualifiers so far and are still searching for their first point on the board. They were beaten 2-1 by Denmark in their last match, with Alessandro Golinucci scoring what would later be a consolation goal at the hour mark to record La Serenissima's first international goal since 2021.

Kazakhstan vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Kazakhstan and San Marino. The home side have won all three of their previous matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Kazakhstan have scored 12 goals in the qualifiers so far, the joint-second-highest in Group H.

San Marino have the worst defensive record in the European qualifiers so far with a goal concession tally of 26.

The Hawks were ranked 98th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 109 places above their weekend opponents at the bottom of the pile.

Kazakhstan vs San Marino Prediction

Kazakhstan have won two of their last three games and five of their last seven. They have lost just two of their last eight competitive games on home soil and will once again be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

San Marino, meanwhile, are on a nine-game losing streak and have scored just one goal in that period. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form should see the home side win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 3-0 San Marino

Kazakhstan vs San Marino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kazakhstan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last six matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six matches)