Kazakhstan vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Kazakhstan play host to Slovakia at the Astana Arena in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

The hosts, who are currently on an impressive six-game unbeaten run, will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and extend their lead at the top of the standings.

Kazakhstan’s perfect record in the Nations League came to an end on Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Belarus.

Prior to that, they kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Azerbaijan on June 3 before seeing off Slovakia 1-0 three days later.

Kazakhstan head into Monday’s game unbeaten in six consecutive outings, picking up four wins and two draws since a humbling 8-0 loss to France in November 2021.

Elsewhere, Slovakia returned to winning ways last time out when they saw off Azerbaijan 1-0 away from home.

This followed a 1-0 loss to Kazakhstan on June 6 which saw their two-game winning run come to an end.

Slovakia, who are second in the group table, head into the game on a run of three consecutive wins on the road and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming in Monday’s reverse fixture, when Kazakhstan claimed a slender 1-0 victory.

Kazakhstan Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Slovakia Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia Team News

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will be without Islambek Kuat, who is currently suspended, while Ramazan Orazov has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Ramazan Orazov

Suspended: Islambek Kuat

Slovakia

Vladimír Weiss is currently suspended, while the duo of Martin Dúbravka and Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar are major doubts due to injury.

Injured: Milan Skriniar, Martin Dúbravka

Suspended: Vladimír Weiss

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Igor Shatskiy; Sergiy Malyi, Aleksandr Marochkin, Nuraly Alip; Bagdat Kairov, Aslan Darabayev, Timur Dosmagambetov, Yan Vorogovsky; Ramazan Orazov, Elkhan Astanov, Abat Aimbetov

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marek Rodak; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Martin Valjent, Vernon De Marco; Tomas Suslov, Stanislav Lobotka, Patrik Hrosovsky, Lukas Haraslin; Albert Rusnak, David Strelec

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia Prediction

With the top spot in the group potentially on the line, we anticipate a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. Slovakia have won each of their last three away games and we are backing them to pick up a slender victory.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 0-1 Slovakia

