Kazakhstan vs Turkmenistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th March 2024

Central Asian neighbors Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan lock horns in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for an international friendly.

Both teams will look to blow away the cobwebs ahead of their respective qualifying matches.

The Hawks of Kazakhstan play against Greece in the semi-finals of Path C European qualifying next week as they aim to secure a place at Euro 2024, which would mark their first appearance in the competition.

Kazakhstan got to this point after finishing in fourth place in Group H with six wins from 10 games. Ranked 100th in the world, the minnows sprung a real surprise with many eye-catching performances and will be hoping to continue the momentum when they resume their memorable qualifying campaign next week.

On the other hand, Turkmenistan resume their World Cup qualifiers with a double-header against Asian giants Iran. It hasn't been a good start for them in the campaign, with the Greens losing their opening game 3-1 to Uzbekistan before a 2-2 draw with Hong Kong.

Kazakhstan vs Turkmenistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Despite their regional proximity, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have met just once on record: way back in 1994 at the Tashkent Tournament where the sides played out a 0-0 draw.

Turkmenistan are winless in their last nine official games, losing six.

Kazakhstan will play their first friendly game since November 2022, when the UAE beat them 2-1 in Abu Dhabi.

Turkmenistan have conceded five times in their last two games: 3 goals vs Uzbekistan and 2 goals vs Hong Kong.

Kazakhstan are ranked 100th in the world, whereas Turkmenistan are 41 places adrift of their neighbors in the FIFA Ranking.

Turkmenistan's Arslanmyrat Amanow, the most capped player in their history, is just two goals away from being the joint top-scorer in his nation's history (16).

Kazakhstan vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Kazakhstan are the favorites on paper, as their form going into the fixture is truly encouraging. Turkmenistan have declined dramatically in recent times. They are winless in their last 11 games and shipped in goals at an alarming rate. The Greens should win this one, narrowly.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 2-1 Turkmenistan

Kazakhstan vs Turkmenistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kazakhstan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes