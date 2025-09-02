Kazakhstan vs Wales Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Kazakhstan will host Wales at the Astana Arena on Thursday in another round of their UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The hosts will hope to get a result on their return to international football and move closer to an unlikely top-two finish.

The Hawks fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat when they hosted group leaders North Macedonia during the last international break in June. The Hawks currently sit in fourth place in the group, having won one and lost the remaining two of their qualifiers so far, but will remain optimistic to pick up points in their final five games as they push for an unlikely place in next year's World Cup.

Wales suffered their first loss in the group in dramatic fashion as they turned around a first-half three-goal deficit, only to concede again in the 88th minute of their 4-3 defeat away to Belgium last time out. The visitors are now one point off the top of the group, having won two and drawn one of their four games in the qualifiers and will remain optimistic to gain their second-ever appearance in the World Cup finals.

Kazakhstan vs Wales Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met once in their histories, with their March 2025 meeting ending in a 3-1 victory to Wales.

Kazakhstan have scored only three goals and conceded four across three games played in the qualification rounds so far.

Only Croatia (12) and Norway (13) have scored more goals in the 2026 UEFA World Cup qualifiers than Wales (10).

The hosts have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup in their history.

Kazakhstan are currently ranked 114th in the FIFA World Rankings while Wales are ranked 31st.

Kazakhstan vs Wales Prediction

The Hawks are massive underdogs and will need something special to get a win from this midweek's fixture, but will hope their home advantage will be enough to force a draw.

The Dragons will be confident to get a result when they travel to Astana, due to the gulf in class and quality between the two nations. Wales will only need to avoid complacency to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Kazakhstan 1-2 Wales

Kazakhstan vs Wales Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wales to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of Wales’ last five games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

