FIFA World Cup 2018: Kazan Arena - where Champions bid adieu to the World Cup

Debjoy Biswas FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 793 // 08 Jul 2018, 17:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kazan Arena is one of the host stadia of FIFA World Cup 2018. A total of six matches were scheduled at this stadium. It has witnessed some stunning performances and heartbreaks, as the matches played here were exciting and nail-biting. But, is the stadium cursed for the champion sides? Here are 3 instances:

#3 South Korea vs. Germany

Germany was looking for a win to qualify for the next round. But the world was shocked when South Korea defeated them and won the game 2-0. It is unlikely to imagine that Germany is not playing the knock out games. The world cup has amazed us with some brilliant performances from the 'minnows'. Germany was picked as favorite to win this world cup by many critics and fans, but they had to pack their bags and go back home from Kazan with empty hands.