Kedah vs Kaya prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Cup 2022

Kedah will host Kaya FC in AFC Cup group-stage action on Monday.

Both teams will come into this encounter after losing their respective opening games.

Kedah lost 2-0 to Bali United whereas the visitors lost to Visakha by a solitary goal.

Kaya will be in slightly disappointing mood ahead of this tie after losing to Visakha despite dominating their opponents in every aspect of the pitch. They are in much need of points to get back into contention for the next-round qualification.

Kedah vs Kaya Head-to-Head

The two outfits have faced each other just once in the past, with that fixture taking place in this competition. The game went in favor of the visitors, who took home all three points. Twelve years down the line, they will meet each other again.

The visitors are also excelling in the domestic league, sitting pretty in second in the Philippines first division.

Kedah form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Kaya form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Kedah vs Kaya Team News

Kedah

Shafiq Ahmed remains doubtful for this game after picking up a niggle in their opening match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Shafiq Ahmed

Suspended: None

Kaya

Jesus Meliza and Camelo Tacusalme will be out of contention for this game as they recuperate from their respective injuries.

Injured: Jesus Meliza, Camelo Tacusalme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kedah vs Kaya Predicted XI

Kedah Predicted XI (4-4-2): Afeeq Iqbal, Fayakdin Zulfi, Rahmanullah Saeed, Ronald Ngah, Shaaril Shari, Asnan Ahmed, Mitbah Zulfiqar, Jan sun-won, Mohammad Arif, Ifwat Ahmed, Marc Vales

Kaya Predicted XI(4-3-3): Banzon, Marco Mitchell, Nathan Bata, Sandro Reyes, Jon Curran, Lopez Mendy, Oligar Kokkeken, Fitch Arboleda, Shimar Felongo, Fred Tielsman, Arnel Amita

Kedah vs Kaya Prediction

The visitors will go into this game as the slight favorites given their squad strength and overall club rank. Their only encounter in the past also went the visitors' way.

The hosts will have a lot to do to avoid finishing bottom of their group. They are by far the weakest team in Group G. They will have a hard time negotiating an almost full-strength Kaya FC.

The visitors will definitely look to get back on track after a disappointing opening day, and we expect to see a victory for Kaya FC.

Prediction: Kedah 1-3 Kaya FC

