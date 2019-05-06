Keep or Sell - Manchester United Players

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League

What started as an impressive revival under the Norwegian has turned spectacularly leaving the new boss with decisions to make over the futures of many members of his first-team squad.

With United's Champions League hopes done and dusted with the disappointing 1-1 draw with Huddersfield, their pull to bring in players are under threat. United, historically, are one of the greatest football clubs. It is true that United have loads of money to spend but history and money do not always bring in players. The questions of whether star players would join United are surfacing more than ever and the questions are valid too. For example, why would any star player consider United when they have Man City, Liverpool, Spurs?

After that humbling defeat at Everton, Solskjaer said, “I’m going to be successful here and there are players there that won’t be part of that successful team, but there are many of them that do have it.” But which players should he keep, and whose time at Old Trafford is up? Here’s my advice on who to keep and who to sell.

Goalkeepers

David de Gea

De Gea is one of the best Goalkeepers in the world and there's no question about it but as of late, de Gea has been not living up to his standards. He seems concerned and disturbed on the pitch. Whether it's the lucrative contract he demands or the fact that United aren't fighting for titles, he seems very much disturbed. United cannot afford to sell de Gea but if his heart is elsewhere, it's better to respect his feelings and let him go. A world class player has been at a club that has missed out of Champions League 3 times in 6 years. DDG has given too much and if he feels he deserves to play in a better team, he must get it.

Verdict - KEEP

Sergio Romero

Romero would definitely be No. 1 at Tottenham or Wolves or Inter Milan. It would be impossible for United to find a better No. 2 than Romero.

Verdict - KEEP

