Kenya 0-3 Senegal: 3 Reasons why The Teranga Lions won | African Cup of Nations 2019

Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29   //    02 Jul 2019, 09:02 IST

Mane scores from the penalty spot
Mane scores from the penalty spot

Senegal took all points home this evening in extraordinary fashion. The Teranga Lions totally dominated the Harambee Stars in a 3-0 rout as Sadio Mane scored twice to book a place for Senegal in the last 16 of the African Cup Of Nations.

Senegal held 66% of the possession, holding a record 96% from the 35th minute to the 40th minute. Notably, the Lions held a minimum of 73% possession for nearly 30 straight minutes.

With 19 fouls conceded by the Kenyans, it wasn't unexpected that a 27th-minute foul in the 18-yard-box was conceded by Musa Mohammed.

Sadio Mane stepped up for Senegal to take the spot-kick but failed to beat Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi who dived to the left bottom corner to make the save.

However, Senegal continued to dominate the proceedings. Although Matasi did an excellent job in keeping the Lions from biting, a cross from Lamine Gassama resulted in a 62nd-minute goal by Ismaila Sarr.

The Kenyans had a hard time dealing with the pressure from the Teranga Lions. Eventually, Sadio Mane capitalized on an error by Musa Mohammed to put a right-footed shot from outside the box past Matasi.

A foul by Philemon Otieno marred the evening with a second yellow card and a consequent red for the player.

Taking down Sarr in the box, the referee had no choice but to point at the spot for the second time in the game. This time, Sadio Mane converted the spotkick, scoring his brace within seven minutes, and sending Senegal into the knockout stage on a high note.

We take a look at three reasons why Senegal beat the Harambee Stars.

#1 The Teranga Lions absolutely dominated the game

As mentioned above, Senegal had over 73% possession for 30 straight minutes - from the 25th to the 55th minute.

The Lions also controlled the game on every other front. They had more shots on goal - 16 - and Kenya was lucky not to concede more than three. They also had much more in terms of aerial success, dribbles, and passing accuracy.

With 56% of aerial duels won, thirteen dribbles compared to Kenya's five, and a pass accuracy of 87% compared to Kenya's 70%, it isn't that shocking that the Stars couldn't score a single goal.

While the Kenyans got more tackles in than the Senegalese, they wouldn't be too happy about how many fouls - and penalties - they committed. Their meagre two shots on target will also be a reason to do a little soul-searching.

