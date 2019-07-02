×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kenya 0-3 Senegal: 5 Talking Points | Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Vishal Subramanian
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
61   //    02 Jul 2019, 07:21 IST

Senegal brushed Kenya aside to ensure qualification
Senegal brushed Kenya aside to ensure qualification

Senegal locked horns with Kenya knowing well that a victory would assure them of a place in the knockout stages and they seemed up for it right from the get-go. After being eliminated from the World Cup group stages based on fair play points, the Lions of Teranga seemed determined to put those woes behind them and went into the AFCON as strong favorites.

Despite losing 1-0 to Algeria in their previous Group C encounter, Aliou Cisse's men ensured qualification to the Round of 16 with relative ease as Kenya were no match for them on the day. Senegal dominated the game for large parts and although it looked like Sadio Mane's penalty miss in the first half could come back to haunt them, it wasn't to be the case as the Kenyans fell well short in the end, losing 0-3.

Senegal dominated the game from start to finish and finished second in Group C, 3 points behind Algeria. That said, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Sadio Mane's influence

The 2018/19 season was one to remember for Sadio Mane. Fresh from achieving European glory and winning the Premier League golden boot with Liverpool, he was aiming for more success, this time with his country. He has never hidden his desperation of wanting to win an international trophy and also claimed earlier that he'd swap winning the Champions League with Liverpool for AFCON glory.

Whilst these claims raised a few eyebrows, one can understand the sentiment behind it. Senegal have never won a major international trophy and current manager Aliou Cisse was part of the nearly-men of 2002 who came agonizingly close to winning the AFCON, eventually losing out to Cameroon on penalties.

Having missed the first game through suspension, he was restored to the starting XI for the following encounter but was largely ineffective as Algeria ran out 1-0 winners. Against Kenya however, it was a different story altogether. Mane tormented the opposition defense from start to finish, playing a major part in all three goals.

His penalty miss in the first half didn't prove costly as he capitalized on some lazy defending to score his first goal and calmly slotted home another from the spot. In a crucial group stage encounter where Senegal could guarantee qualification with a victory, Mane led from the front and produced the goods when his side needed him the most, which was so often the case with Liverpool last season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Kenya Football Senegal Football Sadio Mane Ismaïla Sarr
Advertisement
Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Senegal vs Kenya: Senegal's predicted XI, injury news and more
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Senegal 0-1 Algeria: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Senegal 2-0 Tanzania: 3 reasons why Senegal won  
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal vs Tanzania, Senegal Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The best XI of African players
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal vs Tanzania - Match Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Algeria vs Kenya, Algeria Team News, Predicted XI and More
RELATED STORY
Senegal 0-1 Algeria: 3 Reasons why the Teranga Lions lost | African Cup of Nations 2019
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: 'Winning AFCON will help Sadio Mane win the Ballon d'Or', says Senegal coach
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT MAD NIG
2 - 0
 Madagascar vs Nigeria
FT BUR GUI
0 - 2
 Burundi vs Guinea
FT UGA EGY
0 - 2
 Uganda vs Egypt
FT ZIM CON
0 - 4
 Zimbabwe vs Congo DR
FT SOU MOR
0 - 1
 South Africa vs Morocco
FT NAM COT
1 - 4
 Namibia vs Côte d'Ivoire
FT KEN SEN
0 - 3
 Kenya vs Senegal
FT TAN ALG
0 - 3
 Tanzania vs Algeria
Today BEN CAM 09:30 PM Benin vs Cameroon
Today GUI GHA 09:30 PM Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
Tomorrow MAU TUN 12:30 AM Mauritania vs Tunisia
Tomorrow ANG MAL 12:30 AM Angola vs Mali
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Womens World Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us