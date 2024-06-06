Kenya vs Burundi Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2024

Kenya and Burundi lock horns at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi on Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both sides have accumulated three points each from two games and will be looking to remain on the coattails of the top two.

Ranked 107th in the world, Kenya began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Gabon, followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Seychelles that got their qualification campaign up and running.

The Harambee Stars added more wind to their sails with two friendly victories in March this year, a 4-0 beating of Malawi and a 3-1 defeat of Zimbabwe. That's three wins in a row for the East African side, who will look to translate that form into positive results in this month's double-header against Burundi and table-toppers Ivory Coast.

Trending

Meanwhile, Burundi have gone in the opposite direction. Although the side began their qualifiers with a 3-2 defeat of Gambia, they lost 2-1 to Gabon in the next. This year, the Swallows have failed to win any of their three friendly games, losing twice before a goalless stalemate.

Kenya vs Burundi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 previous clashes between the sides, with Kenya winning four times over Burundi and losing thrice.

Kenya have won their last two encounters with Burundi, winning both with 1-0 scorelines.

Kenya and Burundi are meeting for the first time since December 2017.

Burundi last beat Kenya in December 2012, a 1-0 win in the AFCON qualifiers.

Burundi are winless in their last four games, failing to score in their last three.

Kenya have won their last three official games, netting 12 goals and conceding just once.

Kenya's Michael Olunga has scored in their last three games, netting six times overall, including a hat-trick against Zimbabwe.

Kenya are ranked 107th in the world, while Burundi are in 140th position, according to the latest FIFA Rankings.

Kenya vs Burundi Prediction

Kenya are the form side here and will be confident of their chances against the struggling Burundi. Led by the peerless Michael Olunga, the Harambee Stars should not have much trouble putting a few goals past the Swallows.

Prediction: Kenya 2-0 Burundi

Kenya vs Burundi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No