Kenya vs DR Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2025

Kenya kick off the 2024 African Nations Championship on home turf with the curtain-raiser against DR Congo at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi on Sunday. Ranked 109th in the world, the Harambee Stars have qualified for the competition for the very first time, by virtue of being co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania - the same trio that will also host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ad

It also marks Kenya's first appearance in an international tournament since 2019, when the East African side were seen at the AFCON tournament. Since then, the side have faced a series of poor results in qualifiers, including those for the World Cup, while also facing a suspension by FIFA for the 2023 edition of the continental tournament.

Facing off against them in the opening game are DR Congo, who've been crowned the champions of the African Nations Championship twice before - the inaugural edition in 2009 and then again in 2016.

Ad

Trending

Last time out, the Leopards went out in the group stages without winning a single group fixture - something the side will be hoping to improve on at this year's tournament.

Kenya vs DR Congo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the sides in history, with Kenya winning thrice and losing to DR Congo on four occasions.

Congo's last win over Kenya came way back in January 2011, a 1-0 victory in a friendly game.

The Harambee Stars are unbeaten in their last three games against DR Congo.

The Leopards have a 100% win record in 2025 so far, winning all four games. Since the start of 2024, the central African side have lost just twice from 12 outings.

Kenya haven't won in their last three games.

Ad

Kenya vs DR Congo Prediction

DR Congo are the stronger side on paper as Kenya could be missing some of their key stars for the tournament here. The Leopards are also coming into this match on the back of a fantastic run, which has seen them win every single outing so far this year.

They, too, could miss out on valuable figures from the squad as the championship only features players playing in their respective national leagues, but Congo could still prevail narrowly.

Ad

Prediction: Kenya 1-2 DR Congo

Kenya vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DR Congo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More