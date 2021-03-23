Kenya vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Egypt reconvene their qualifying campaign for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament away to minnows Kenya on Thursday.

The record seven-time champions currently top Group G with two wins and draws each from four games and remain favorites to finish as winners.

The Pharaohs, who hosted the 2019 edition, lost out in the last 16 in a disappointing campaign, a year after their forgettable World Cup return.

Hossam El Badry's side have a point to prove in the 2021 edition (which was postponed to 2022 due to COVI, with the Qatar showpiece in sight too.

Kenya, who qualified for the last Afcon after a gap of 15 years, risk losing again and face an uphill battle thereafter.

Third in the standings with just three points from four games, the Harambee Stars are yet to win in this campaign. They must pick up all six points from the remaining two fixtures to have any chance of making it to Cameroon next year.

Kenya vs Egypt Head-To-Head

In 20 meetings between the sides, Egypt boast a vastly superior head-to-head record with 14 wins and just one defeat.

The first leg of their qualifier in Cairo saw them play out a 1-1 draw in November 2019.

Kenya Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Egypt Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Kenya vs Egypt Team News

Kenya

Head coach Jacob Mulee has named a very young and inexperienced squad with the exception of David Owino. The 32-year old defender has 67 caps and is the most experienced player in the current roster.

Victor Wanyama, Teddy Akumu, Eric Omondi, Arnold Origi, and Brian Onyango are some of the big names missing in action this month.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Victor Wanyama, Teddy Akumu, Eric Omondi, Arnold Origi, and Brian Onyango

ويؤدي المنتخب مرانه الأخير بالقاهرة في العاشرة من صباح الغد قبل السفر إلى كينيا على متن طائرة خاصة pic.twitter.com/oLWCy4saLn — Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) March 22, 2021

Egypt

El-Badry has named six foreign-based players, including Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny. However, striker Ahmed Kouka misses out through injury.

Mostafa Fathi is back in the squad for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, Mohamed Farouk is in line for his first international cap since making his debut more than six years ago.

Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Hamdi and Ahmed Tawfik are missing out on this fixture due to injury.

Injured: Ahmed Kouka, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Hamdi, and Ahmed Tawfik

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kenya vs Egypt Predicted XI

Kenya (4-2-3-1): Sam Adisa; Baraka Badi, Nahashon Alambi, Johnstone Omurwa, Bonface Onyango; Danson Namasaka, Collins Shichenje; Hassan Abdallah, John Marharia, Kevin Kimani; Elvis Rupia.

Egypt (4-4-2): Mohamed El Shenawy; Mahmoud Alaa, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ayman Ashraf; Mohamed Elneny, Hamdi Fathi, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mostafa Fathi; Mohamed Salah, Hossam Hassan.

Kenya vs Egypt prediction

Kenya's qualification hopes are on the line, so Egypt won't have it easy in this encounter.

We expect the visitors, led by the talismanic Salah, to walk away with all three points.

Prediction: Kenya 1-2 Egypt