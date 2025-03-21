Kenya vs Gabon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Kenya will host Gabon at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be very keen to get a result this weekend to remain in contention for at least a playoff spot in Group F.

Ad

The Harambee Stars came back from two goals down and grabbed a 96th-minute equalizer to come away with a point in their 3-3 draw with the Gambia on Thursday but remain fourth in their group. The hosts, who are winless in their last eight games, are now a point behind third-placed Burundi and four points off Cote D’Ivoire in the playoff qualification spots despite playing a game more than both teams.

Ad

Trending

Gabon are in a much more comfortable place going into the weekend as they are sat atop the group table with 12 points from an obtainable 15 following a comprehensive 3-0 win over Seychelles on Thursday. The visitors are on course for a first-ever World Cup finals appearance and will be keen to take a step closer to history with a win when they make the trip to Nairobi.

Kenya vs Gabon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on only five previous occasions going into this Sunday's fixture and are evenly matched across those games, with both sides registering two wins and a draw.

The hosts were defeated 2-1 when the sides last met in November 2023.

Both teams have scored the same number of goals (10) in their five qualifying games so far.

The Panthers have conceded five goals in the World Cup qualifiers so far. Only Ivory Coast (0) have managed fewer in Group F.

Kenya are currently ranked 108th in the FIFA World Rankings while Gabon are ranked 84th.

Ad

Kenya vs Gabon Prediction

The two teams are very closely matched going into this fixture and the Harambee Stars can only hope to receive a boost from their home advantage as they seek to end their winless run.

Gabon will be confident to come away with at least a point against a side in much worse form but will need to replicate their performance from Thursday’s game to get all three points. We expect the match to end in a stalemate.

Ad

Prediction: Kenya 1-1 Gabon

Kenya vs Gabon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of their last four matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback